Gold gains Rs 97; silver jumps Rs 1,282

NEW DELHI: Gold gained Rs 97 to Rs 46,758 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,661 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 1,282 to Rs 70,270 per kilogram from Rs 68,988 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.90 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,788 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.