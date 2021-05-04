STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys to hire 1,000 workers in United Kingdom

The new team members will join Infosys' design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (Photo | AP)

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT firm Infosys on Tuesday said it plans to hire 1,000 workers in the UK over the next three years as part of efforts to support the country's economic recovery and growth.

The new hires will work in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services, to support some of the world's largest organisations navigate their digital journeys, a statement said.

The company will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires, it added.

The new team members will join Infosys' design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

"To ensure a diverse talent pool and support the upskilling of the industry's future leaders, a large proportion of the work force will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK," Infosys said.

The Bengaluru-based company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise, who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future.

"While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation.

Bridging the digital divide and making quality digital education accessible to every citizen are vital to the establishment of a robust future workforce, and the UK's economic recovery," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Infosys' commitment to the UK is to support both recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and reskilling of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands, he added.

"We continue to partner with universities across the UK to nurture the next generation of digital leaders and continually strive to close the skills gap, investing in a brighter future for everyone," Parekh said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the investment from Infosys is a vote of confidence in the UK and its technology sector and will help that sector scale new heights, creating the jobs of the future.

"We need more firms like Infosys with a commitment to investing in people to help the UK build back better," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Infosys hiring United Kingdom
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp