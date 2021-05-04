STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q4 net profit  rises by 33%, asset quality improves

The bank said that there was no fall in the Covid-19 provisions made during Q4 FY21, which were retained at Rs 1,279 crore.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

kotak Mahindra Bank

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank clocked a 32.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, aided by higher net interest income (NII), other income and pre-provision operating profit. The March quarter earnings, however, underperformed peers like ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank impacted by higher provisions.

Provisions and contingencies remained elevated at Rs 1,179.41 crore for the March quarter 2021, increasing 12.6 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter and 181.8 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. The bank further said that there was no fall in the Covid-19 provisions made during Q4 FY21, which were retained at Rs 1,279 crore.

Loan growth was also slow, both sequentially and annually. Advances came in at Rs 2.23 lakh crore, up 4.5 per cent from Rs 2.14 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020. On a year-on-year basis, it stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, a growth of 1.76 per cent. Deposits, at Rs 2.8 lakh crore in the March quarter, grew by 6.6 per cent year-on-year, missing analysts' expectations of over 10 per cent growth. Meanwhile, the lender reported an 8 per cent growth in net interest income or core income at Rs 3,843 crore for the reported quarter. Other income rose 31 per cent to Rs 1,949 crore.

Managing director Uday Kotak said that he would remain the bank's chief at least until 2023. His comments come after the Reserve Bank of India restricted the tenure of promoter chief executives of private banks to 12 years. While the rules kick-in from this October, CEOs will be allowed to finish existing tenures. Kotak's current term ends in December 2023. On restructuring, he said, that loans worth Rs 121.5 crore were restructured under the RBI's one-time window. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp