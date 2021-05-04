STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pfizer ups revenue expectations for the year with COVID vaccine rollout 

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $70.5 billion to $72.5 billion.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer

Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Pfizer is raising its revenue expectations for the year with a huge roll out of its COVID-19 vaccine as well as strong performances from other parts of its business. 

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $4.88 billion, or 86 cents per share. Per-share earnings were 93 cents if one-time costs or gains are removed. That far above the 79 cents Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $14.58 billion, also easily exceeding forecasts of $13.49 billion from industry analysts. 

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $70.5 billion to $72.5 billion.

The New York company is manufacturing hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID-19 shot and pushing forward on research gauging its effectiveness in different patient groups, such as teens and people with compromised immune systems.

Pfizer has said that this year it can produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, including 200 million doses promised for the U.S. by the end of May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pfizer Pfizer vaccines Pfizer revenue COVID vaccine
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp