STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee gains 10 paise to end at 73.85, rises for 2nd day

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.42 per cent to 91.33.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the second day in a row, the rupee closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 against the US currency on Tuesday on dollar selling by traders.

A stronger dollar in the global markets, losses in the domestic equities and high crude oil prices, however, restricted the gain in the local unit.

'The Indian Rupee appreciated for the 2nd successive session against the US Dollar this Tuesday as traders trimmed their dollar long positions,' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.42 per cent to 91.33.

'Rupee traded strong as capital markets witnessed some sell-off. There is some support to USDINR at lower levels near 73.80 as crude prices hold rates that can keep prices on rupee resistance beyond 73.75. Going ahead rupee can be seen in a range of 73.75-74.25,' said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 465.01 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 48,253.51, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 137.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,496.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,289.46 crore, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.81 per cent to USD 68.78 per barrel. According to Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, 'Indian Rupee appreciated amid dollar inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar, surge in crude oil prices and risk aversion in the domestic market'.

The dollar gained strength on expectation of improved economic data from the US.

Meanwhile, market sentiments are hurt on concern that rising COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown restriction in some states may hurt economic recovery.

India reported more than 3 lakh new cases for a 13 consecutive day. Oil prices rose on optimism that demand for fuel may get a boost as economic data from the US and Euro Area signals economic recovery.

The rupee may trade in the range of 73.50 to 74.25 in next couple of sessions, Mukadam added.

'Indian rupee outperformed among Asian currencies following dollar inflows through PowerGrid InvIT IPO and slower virus case counts in the last couple of days,' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The near-term trend for rupee remains on the bearish side following a weaker domestic macro environment which leads to fund outflows. Historical data also suggests rupee depreciation in May month, Parmar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Indian Rupee Indian economy
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp