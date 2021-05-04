STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,700

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and NTPC.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amid a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index rose 242.57 points or 0.50 per cent to 48,961.09 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.05 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,712.20.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and NTPC.

On the other hand, Titan, HUL, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex finished 63.84 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 48,718.52, and Nifty closed 3.05 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 14,634.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,289.46 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 552.92 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

"This bull market, which has been climbing many walls of worries, is likely to remain resilient supported by positive news on the COVID front," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He noted that the latest data indicates plateauing of the COVID curve and a steady decline in COVID numbers in 13 states including Maharashtra. Daily numbers after peaking at 4.02 lakh on May 1, have been steadily declining and now stand near 3.5 lakh.

"This can give further support to the 'hope trade' that is currently on, despite the grim health crisis. Q4 results continue to be good across sectors. The FIIs continue to be on the sell side but this is being neutralised by DII buying. IT, pharma, telecom are safe sectors in the context of the lockdowns during the second wave," he added.

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 34,47,133 against 34,13,642 on Monday, according to a Health Ministry update this morning. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays. Equities on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at USD 67.56 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp