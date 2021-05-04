STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle location tracking devices mandatory for oxygen containers: Highways ministry

GPS tracking will ensure proper monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring that there is no diversion or delay.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

An oxygen tanker is used to refill medical oxygen

An oxygen tanker is used to refill medical oxygen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Ministry has made it mandatory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

"MoRTH has made it mandatory for #Oxygen containers/tankers/vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices. GPS tracking will ensure monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay," the ministry said in a tweet.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

