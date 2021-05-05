STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Citi announces addl Rs 200 cr aid for COVID relief efforts in India, Wells Fargo to donate USD 3 mn

The Rs 200 crore amount will be spent over the next three financial years, and a sum of Rs 75 crore will be allocated towards immediate medical and humanitarian needs, an official statement said.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: American banking major Citibank on Wednesday committed an additional Rs 200 crore to support COVID-19 relief measures in India.

The Rs 200 crore amount will be spent over the next three financial years, and a sum of Rs 75 crore will be allocated towards immediate medical and humanitarian needs, an official statement said.

India has been experiencing shortage of oxygen, medical equipment and other health infrastructure amid a sharp rise in COVID cases and a slew of multinational companies have rushed with necessary support.

Citi said the immediate support of Rs 75 crore will focus on procurement of oxygen supplies, adding beds to hospitals, diagnostic testing systems, personal protection kits and other supplies for India's frontline healthcare workers.

The funds will also be utilized towards food and hygiene supplies for low-income families, it added.

"We have been in India for more than 100 years, and the country is home to over 20,000 of our colleagues. We are determined to support India through this unprecedented health crisis," Peter Babej, the Asia Pacific chief executive of Citi, said.

The additional pledged amount for India will also be used to fund public and private healthcare infrastructure and to impart employable skills to the youth, thereby promoting economic revival, important for India's recovery, the bank said.

"This is an extraordinary situation and while the need of the hour is for medical equipment, it is equally important to reinforce the country's healthcare infrastructure for citizens' health and safety," said Ashu Khullar, India CEO of Citi.

The bank has already deployed Rs 75 crore of pandemic relief in initiatives like 1.

15 lakh RT-PCR tests in Maharashtra, delivering 850 tonnes of ration supplies to 26,200 families across 20 locations nationally, and funding six startups incubated at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore's Society for Development and Innovation.

In addition, employees and customers participated in an engagement programme that helped raise Rs 2.25 crore towards the PM-Cares Fund, it said.

Meanwhile, its peer Wells Fargo, which runs an offshore unit in the country to support the global operations, also announced to donate USD 3 million (over Rs 22 crore) to civil society bodies in the country to help the COVID-19 relief efforts.

The money will be routed through non-government organisations and used to increase hospital capacity, supply oxygen concentrators and critical medical equipment, provide emergency transportation, and support health care workers, an official statement said.

"These grants can help nonprofits quickly provide much needed medical equipment and build capacity while providing care for those affected and support for health care professionals tirelessly working to save lives, its vice chairman of public affairs, Bill Daley said.

Grants will go to United Way agencies in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai; Nirmaan Organization; Akshay Patra Foundation; Mantra Social Services; and NASSCOM Foundation, it said.

The funding will provide portable hospital annex units with 200 beds, deploy oxygen concentrators to hospitals, deliver COVID-19 isolation kits for people recovering at home and support ICU ambulances to help transport patients to hospitals, the statement said.

Meanwhile, global alternative investments manager Apollo Global Management has also announced a donation of USD 1 million to ACT Grants via United Way to immediately deploy thousands of oxygen concentrators and other lifesaving medical equipment to fight the COVID surge in India, as per a statement over LinkedIn. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citibank COVID-19 relief measures Fighting COVID-19
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp