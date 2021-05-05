STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI allots Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for Covid-related healthcare infrastructure till March 2022

RBI Governor says situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers an unscheduled speech on Wednesday as the second wave of coronavirus bruises the economy.

India has been posted a record increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, with the number of total infections surpassing two crore.

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 200 points ahead of Das' speach. The 30-share BSE index jumped 266.09 points or 0.55 per cent to 48,519.60 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 81.45 points or 0.56 per cent to 14,577.95.

Here are the highlights from the speech:

  • RBI Governor says situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

  • "Have faith in India's ability to come out of Covid-19 crisis," says Shaktikanta Das. RBI continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation and will deploy all its resources, he added.

  • Shaktikanta Das says wide-ranging and swift actions are needed against the spread of the second COVID-19 wave. Central bank is monitoring emerging developments.

  • Businesses have learnt to survive despite Covid restrictions and containments, says Das.

  • Good monsoon expectation wil keep rural demand strong, he said.

  • India has mounted a valiant defence against Covid. The RBI will continue to monitor the emerging situation and deploy all instruments at its command, Das said. Quarantine facility of the RBI continues to operate with more than 200 officers working away from their homes.

  • "The devastating speed with which the virus affects has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions that are sequenced, calibrated and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections including the most vulnerable," says Das. 

  • RBI Governor announces on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore till March 2022, to lend to vaccine manufacturers, suppliers of oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

  • Banks are being incentivised to extend swift credit to weak sectors. Banks will create a COVID loan book in their balance sheets, and can park money equal to COVID book with RBI at 40 bps above reverse repo rate.

  • Borrowers, individuals and MSMEs, permitted one-time restructuring till September 30, 2021. Under restructuring 1.0, the period of moratorium can be extended up to a total of 2 years.

  • RBI has decided that second purchase of G-SEC for Rs 35,000 cr under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20.

  • RBI announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories: Governor Das.

  • RBI provides 2nd window to individual, small borrowers having up to Rs 25 crore loans for restructuring loans if not availed earlier, said the RBI governor.

  • RBI relaxes rules for availing overdraft facility for state governments up to September 30.

(This is a developing story)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp