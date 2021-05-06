STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's fiscal response to COVID conservative, need large stimulus as impact will be bigger than first wave: Report

Bold measures will be required to emerge stronger from the crisis, said the report, 'State of Working India 2021: One Year of Covid-19,' released on Wednesday by Azim Premji University.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fearing more Covid-19 restrictions, migrant workers leaving for their hometowns await trains at the Coimbatore railway station on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | U Rakeshkumar, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India's fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been conservative, according to a new report, which suggested a Rs 5.5 lakh crore stimulus package to deal with the crisis.

Bold measures will be required to emerge stronger from the crisis, said the report, 'State of Working India 2021: One Year of Covid-19,' released on Wednesday by Azim Premji University.

It said the impacts of the second wave are still unfolding and may be as large, or larger than the first one.

Further, coming as it does on the back of depleted savings, debt, and reduced fallback options, the second wave can lead to potentially larger impacts on work, incomes, food security, health and education, the report said.

The states, who are at the forefront of the pandemic response in terms of containment as well as welfare, are severely strained in their finances.

"There are thus compelling reasons for the Union government to undertake additional spending now," it said.

The report proposed extending free rations under the PDS beyond June, at least till the end of 2021, and cash transfer of Rs 5,000 for three months to as many vulnerable households as can be reached with the existing digital infrastructure, including but not limited to 'Jan Dhan' accounts.

It suggested expansion of MGNREGA entitlement to 150 days and revising programme wages upwards to state minimum wages, and enhancing the programme budget to at least Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

The report also proposed launching a pilot urban employment programme in the worst-hit districts, possibly focused on women workers, and increasing the central contribution in old-age pensions to at least Rs 500.

A Covid hardship allowance to 2.5 million Anganwadi and ASHA workers ofRs 30,000 (5,000 per month for six months) was also suggested, among others.

"These measures, taken together, will amount to approximatelyRs 5.5 lakh crore of additional spending and bring the total fiscal outlay on Covid relief to around 4.5 per cent of GDP over two years", it said, adding, this large fiscal stimulus is justified given the magnitude of the crisis.

The report cautioned that failure to take action now will cause short-term hardship to continue and may compound the long-term effects leading to years of lost welfare gains, and increased poverty as well as loss of savings and productive resources can lead to poverty traps.

"Nutritional and educational deficits, occurring due to stressed household finances, can have long-term effects. Women leaving the labour market can lead to long term increases in already large gender gaps," it pointed out.

The report documents the impact of one year of Covid- 19 in India, on jobs, incomes, inequality, and poverty, according to a Azim Premji University statement.

The report said the pandemic has further increased informality and led to a severe decline in earnings for the majority of workers resulting in a sudden increase in poverty.

Women and younger workers have been disproportionately affected.

"Households have coped by reducing food intake, borrowing, and selling assets. Government relief has helped avoid the most severe forms of distress, but the reach of support measures is incomplete, leaving out some of the most vulnerable workers and households," it claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 lockdown Azim Premji University
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp