LIC to have five working days starting from May 10 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned LIC will have five working days starting from May 10 since Saturdays have been declared as a holiday for the insurer.

Purusant to a notification on April 15, 2021, wherein the central government has declared every Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stakeholders are informed that w.e.f May 10, all offices of LIC will work from Monday to Friday, it said in a public notice.

"Starting May 10, 2021, office hours from Monday to Friday would be 10 AM to 5:30 PM," it added.