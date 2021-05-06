STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nintendo profits boom as people stuck at home play games

Kyoto-based Nintendo said digital downloads for the Switch also did well, helping to support its bottom line.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

nintendo

Nintendo's official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal year that ended in March jumped 86% on healthy sales of its Switch handheld machine as people stayed home due to the pandemic, turning to video games for entertainment.

Annual profit for the Japanese maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games totaled 480.4 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from 258.6 billion yen the year before. The results, released Thursday, were better than the company’s internal profit forecast of 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion).

Sales rose 34% to 1.76 trillion yen ($16 billion), the company said.

In game software sales, demand remained strong for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” with 20.85 million units sold for cumulative sales of 32.6 million units. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Ring Fit Adventure” also were popular.

Kyoto-based Nintendo said digital downloads for the Switch also did well, helping to support its bottom line.

But Nintendo said it didn’t expect such good fortune to persist through the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022. It is forecasting a 29% drop in profit to 340 billion yen ($3 billion).

Nintendo said it has attractive games in the works, including a collaboration in the mobile sector with Niantic on an application featuring Pikmin for smart devices. It expects to release that in the second half of 2021.

Other software titles planned for global release later this year include “Mario Golf: Super Rush,” and “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.” A new Pokemon game is planned for late 2021, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo is among companies that have thrived during the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on the global economy overall.

Its Super Nintendo World theme park in Osaka, Japan, built with Universal Studios, opened in March after a delay due to the pandemic.

But it closed soon afterward because Osaka is one of several areas under a state of emergency due to a surge of new coronavirus cases.

The state of emergency began last month and is certain to be extended beyond its May 11 end, as all such large-scale facilities are being asked to close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nintendo Co Nintendo Profits Japan
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp