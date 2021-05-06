UnitedHealth Group donates USD 1 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UnitedHealth Group on Thursday said it is donating USD 1 million (Rs 7.4 crore) through United Health Foundation in response to the growing coronavirus crisis in India.

This donation extends the company's global commitment to fighting COVID-19, including a previous donation of USD 1.5 million to India, UnitedHealth Group said in a statement.

The contribution will fund the procurement of 2,500 oxygen concentrators to help address India''s nationwide shortage of oxygen as well as other critical medical equipment essential for treating severe COVID-19 infection, it added.

The oxygen concentrators will be delivered to Niti Aayog to ensure they are deployed to state hospitals where the need is significant, the statement said.

"This additional contribution will provide much-needed relief with core medical equipment and supplies to help India''s health care professionals combat the devastating impact of COVID-19," Laura Ciavola, President of Optum Global Solutions, a UnitedHealth Group business, said.