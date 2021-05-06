STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WTO countries should immediately finalise text on patent waiver for COVID-19 treatment: Experts

The agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS came into effect in January 1995.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

A medic inoculates the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary amid the rise in cases, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI

A medic inoculates the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary amid the rise in cases, in Patna on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the US backing an initiative by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive patent rules on COVID-19 vaccines, experts on Thursday suggested the member countries of the WTO to immediately start negotiations on the text to finalise the proposal as coronavirus infections are increasing.

In October 2020, India and South Africa submitted a proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation, application and enforcement of certain provisions of the TRIPS agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19.

The agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS came into effect in January 1995. It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property (IP) rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.

Experts said negotiations in the WTO (World Trade Organization) should be concluded as early as possible because the world needs vaccines and other medical products to contain and treat people from this disease now.

"How long the negotiations will go in the WTO to agree on the text. That will be key, because we need the things right now.

"Details of the text will be important as there should not be any conditions, which could make it difficult for developing countries like India and South Africa to manufacture vaccines. Devil lies in the details," Biswajit Dhar, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said.

He added that all the things required to treat and contain COVID-19 should be free from IPR (intellectual property rights) incumbrances.

National Intellectual Property Organisation (NIPO) President T C James said the words in the text would be key and the WTO member countries should soon start the negotiations on that.

"Technology is important here, IPR is not that big thing. We need to encourage more competition among pharma companies," James said.

The Biden administration has backed an initiative by India and South Africa at the WTO to temporarily waive patent rules on COVID-19 vaccines. It is seen as a breakthrough in the global fight against the deadly pandemic by potentially expanding the supply of the vaccines and more affordable doses for less wealthy nations.

Announcing the major policy decision after intense internal debate and strong pushback from American drugmakers, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said this is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.

Dev Robinson, partner and national practice head (IPR) at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, "Suspension of IPRs (are) only a part of the solution that IPR owners may not assert their rights in certain situations. The other part of it is actual cooperation to effect a transfer of know-how-to manufacture. This is the tricky part."

When asked whether the move will help Indian pharma firms to get technology know-how from global pharma majors to produce the vaccine domestically, he said quality components are key and setting up facilities could take time.

"A hybrid approach appears more plausible to attend to the circumstances of national emergency and extreme urgency," he added.

Jaishil Shah, partner at Deloitte India, said the proposal is approved by the US and it needs approval from other countries as well.

"This will ensure affordability and accessibility across developing/under developed countries which in term can help fight this pandemic...

"Definitely, this will help India get technical know-how from other leading organisations. This in turn will help us have a different variety of vaccines and ensure faster reach," Shah said.

He added that the government should engage with other countries to discuss the benefits from this move and ensure support on vaccine requirements across the world.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Trade Organization WTO countries Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights COVID vaccine
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp