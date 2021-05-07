Tata Consumer Products posts Rs 54 crore Q4 profit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TATA Consumer Products on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.9 crore for the March 2021 quarter, against loss of Rs 76.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue came in at Rs 3,037.22 crore, thus registering a 26.3 per cent growth over Rs 2,405.03 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“The growth was mainly driven by volume and value growth in the India branded business and improved performance of non-branded business,” the company said. During the quarter and financial year ended March 2021, the group’s performance was not adversely impacted by Covid-19 but recorded good topline growth in many markets, except for some businesses, in particular, those in out-of-home consumption sectors, it added.

Foods business registered a 22 per cent revenue growth, while packaged beverages business recorded 23 per cent volume growth. Margins, however, were impacted by tea cost inflation in India. Gross margin compressed by 623bps year-on-year, the firm said.