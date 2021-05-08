COVID fallout: Two-wheeler sales recovery may stretch to festive season

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After witnessing a quick recovery from the first Covid-19 wave last year, the demand for two-wheelers (2W) continues to dwindle with no sign of recovery in the coming months.

The big four players — Hero MotoCorp, Honda (HMSI), TVS and Bajaj Auto — have reported a sequential fall in demand, of over 30 per cent in April on account of a missed mini festive and marriage season, as well as with the second wave hitting the non-metros. May is set to be another month of poor sales as the majority of dealer showrooms willremain partially closed for the entire month.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a threat to lives and livelihood, our efforts in this quarter would be aimed at protecting people and their families...Due to the evolving pandemic situation, we are prepared to address any eventuality to be able to stabilise our business in the remaining months of the quarter” said Niranjan Gupta, CFO, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, saw factory dispatches fall 37 per cent in April to 3,42,614 units.

Hero has also suspended production across its plants in a staggered manner from April 22 till May 9.

Gupta, however, believes that a healthy monsoon, robust harvest season and a rebound in the GDP growth should aid the industry’s recovery from Q2 onwards. But, it won’t be a surprise if a recovery is stretched to this year’s festive season, i.e. October-November.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that unlike the first wave, the second wave would see limited benefit from pent-up demand.

“People have lesser savings amid the second wave as a consequence of slow economic activity in FY21, minimal cash inflow from migrant relatives and high medical bills. Therefore, at the current rate of rise in Covid cases, recovery is expected to be more back-ended,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Rising cost is another big factor that has impacted sales of two-wheelers in the recent years. OEMs have also taken a price hike of 5–8 per cent.