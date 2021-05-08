Pharma, grocery sales pick up, but Covid-19 curbs delay deliveries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demand for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, personal hygiene products and groceries have grown threefold in April, while fashion and consumer electronics have suffered a sales decline across e-commerce platforms on the back of lockdown-like restrictions across many states.

But, the deliveries are delayed as the companies battle the twin challenge of mobility curbs and manpower shortage.

Vertical e-pharma firms such as 1mg, Pharmeasy, Practo, as well as major e-tailers including Flipkart and Amazon are seeing a surge in demand of OTC medicines, oximeters, concentrators, multi-vitamins at a time when the unprecedented second wave restricted movements, forcing people to rely on online deliveries.

“Demand for the month of April was 20-30x more than the usual. However, supply chain constraints and shortage of medicines resulted in a 2x jump in sales of the commonly used drugs for flu or prescribed under Covid-19 home quarantine conditions,” said a top executive working with an online pharma firm.

Notably, the prices of masks, sanitizers, disinfectants, PPE kits and oximeters have spiraled in the absence of any new regulation capping prices of these essential items.

Similarly, demand for groceries have also grown substantially. But, the delivery timelines on Big Basket and Grofers are now almost delayed by 4-5 days in major metros.

To ease such disruptions, Grofers has set up express stores (mini fulfillment centers).

“These stores, which are leased and run by local entrepreneurs, are powered by Grofers proprietary technology, thereby providing a seamless customer experience and high level of efficiency from the perspective of the local partners,” the company said.