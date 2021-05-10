STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola to start doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators to consumers

Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, on Monday said it has partnered with donation platform GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators, joining the growing roster of companies contributing towards relief efforts amid the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic.

The service, which will be provided for free through the Ola app, service will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators.

Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks, a statement said.

Consumers request for an oxygen concentrator from the Ola app by providing a few basic details.

Once submitted, the request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and bring it to the consumer's doorstep.

Once the patient has gotten better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will pick the device back up and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it.

"We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times.

We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted, Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

As India reels under the impact of the second wave, hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

Digital payments solutions provider Razorpay said it has enabled a 'Donate Now' feature on the payment checkout page of all its merchants that will allow its merchant partners to nudge their customers to donate any amount after completing their payment.

Within 7 days of launching this feature, over 2,000 merchants have enabled the feature and almost Rs 20 crore have been collected by the partner NGOs through Razorpay's platform.

Fintech major Paytm said it is offering its Payment Gateway services to all registered NGOs across the country at zero transaction fees - on donations of up to Rs 10 lakh - to help them secure maximum resources for swift and smooth COVID relief work.

RapiPay Fintech said it has introduced a tool on its website and app that assists users to check vaccination availability in their area and accordingly, register for the vaccination slot via Co-WIN.

iCreate said three startups incubated by it have launched critical health-tech devices that will help in altering ICU ventilators to host multiple patients and in augmenting large-scale oxygen supply chains.

Developed by Social Hardware, 3D printed splitter is a ventilator expansion device that allows a single ventilator to support up to four patients during a time of acute equipment shortage.

The IoT-enabled Chief Beta (Industrial IOT Gateway) - developed by Limelight IT solutions - is an industrial gateway that can easily plug into the oxygen supply lines of hospitals and allied healthcare institutions to monitor, perform audits, detect and send leakage alerts.

RedCarbon TechnoHub, on the other hand, has developed a portable oxygen generator 'Oxyter' that works on electrolysis.

"With the healthcare system in the country being stretched thin, deploying pragmatic technological interventions is the need of the hour.

The most pressing need being an augmented O2 supply chain across the country.

These innovations that our startups have come up with are cost-effective and quickly deployable," Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate, said.

Another tech firm, Collabera Technologies said it has converted its office in Gotri Baroda (Gujarat) into a COVID Care Centre for their employees and immediate family members.

The centre, which is equipped with oxygen concentrators, is also open for individuals with mild symptoms.

Software firm Intuit is undertaking a slew of steps, including setting up a donation matching campaign where employees can contribute to the relief efforts and their contribution will be matched by Intuit 2:1.

PTI SR MKJ 05101511 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Foundation oxygen concentrators COVID relief efforts Fighting Covid
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp