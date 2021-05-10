STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee rallies 18 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee started on a stronger note against the dollar supported by improved risk appetite in the global and regional markets and weak dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Published: 10th May 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee advanced by 18 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by positive domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.34 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.33, reflecting a rise of 18 paise over its last close. The local unit also touched a low of 73.41 in initial deals.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.51 against the American currency.

The rupee started on a stronger note against the dollar supported by improved risk appetite in the global and regional markets and weak dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

However, rise COVID-19 cases in India and likely presence of the Reserve Bank of India could cap gains, the note added.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 90.27.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.51 per cent to USD 68.63 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 286.91 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 49,493.38, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 100.10 points or 0.68 per cent to 14,923.25.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,142.75 crore, as per exchange data. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian rupee US dollar Indian economy
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp