STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 350 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,900

Dr Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 353.64 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 49,560.11 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 114.85 points or 0.77 per cent to 14,938.

Dr Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex climbed 256.71 points or 0.52 per cent to finish at 49,206.47, and Nifty rose 98.35 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,823.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,142.

75 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look good at the moment. Favourable global cues, steady March quarter earnings along with favourable commentary, liquidity support announced by the RBI and absence of nationwide lockdown have aided domestic equities to shrug off rising COVID-19 cases in the country," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

However, elevated daily caseload, higher positivity rate and rising COVID-19 cases in hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors' sentiments and will prevent the market from taking any decisive upmove, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent higher at USD 68.58 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex nifty bse nse
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp