April auto sale fall 28 per cent, May figures to be worse

The month of May, is likely to turn into a near washout since the majority of states are either under a partial or complete lockdown.

Published: 11th May 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dealership demand has been severely impacted by the pandemic | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail auto sales fell 28.15 per cent month-on-month in April 2021, sliding to 11,85,374 units against 16,49,678 units sold in the previous month of March 2021, said auto dealer body FADA on Monday, blaming the second Covid-19 wave and regional lockdowns as the primary reason for the decline. In April 2020, India had been under a complete lockdown and not a single vehicles could be sold.

The month of May, meanwhile, is likely to turn into a near washout since the majority of states are either under a partial or complete lockdown.“The first nine days of May have seen extremely lean sales due to the lockdowns announced by a majority of states. Lockdowns mean dealership outlets remain closed, meaning zero sales,” said FADA.

Experts say that with the rising number of cases, one can expect that the peak in terms of infections for India as a whole is about a fortnight away. At present, India is reporting nearly 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases everyday while vaccination has fallen to below 20 lakh per day currently.“Even where dealerships are open, the walk-ins have dropped to 30 per cent and customers are delaying their purchase decision... Overall, FADA hence maintains an outlook of absolute sluggishness for the month of May as most of the states have announced extension of lockdown till the end of the month,” the dealer body said. 

Not only dealer showrooms, but auto companies have also extended production shutdowns across their factories. Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotorCorp on Sunday announced extending their shutdowns by around one week while Yahmaha is closing facilities from May 15-31. FADA said that it expects to reach FY19 levels only by FY23.

The only ray of hope, it said, lies on the monsoon, which is likely to arrive at India’s southern coast in June. In April, passenger vehicle registrations were down 25.33 per cent month-on-month at 2,08,883 units in April, while those of two-wheelers declined by 27.63 per cent at 8,65,134 units. Registrations of commercial vehicles also fell 23.65 per cent. 

