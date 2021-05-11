STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at Chennai manufacturing plant

Hyundai noted that it is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines.

A worker fixes the Hyundai logo on a vehicle at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan, south of Seoul

Representational image (File photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI:  Hyundai Motor India has commenced annual maintenance shut down at its Chennai-based manufacturing facility for six days starting May 10 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The auto major, which sells models like Creta and Verna, noted that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the country and is undertaking all pre-emptive measures amid the second wave of COVID-19.

"We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes. Our scheduled annual maintenance shutdown activities will take place between May 10 to May 15, 2021," the automaker said in a statement.

The company's Chennai-based manufacturing plant has an installed capacity to roll out around 7.5 lakh units per annum. Besides, domestic market, the company exports vehicles to around 88 countries from its Chennai plant.

Hyundai noted that it is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines - both at the factory and its offices.

"Demonstrating our solidarity with the intention of the government to get more people vaccinated, we are organising vaccination camps at our manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur for our staff through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals," it said.

The company, through its philanthropic arm -- the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has already announced a series of initiatives to offer infrastructural assistance to the most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

