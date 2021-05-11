Isuzu launches 3 new models in India, Hi-Lander at Rs 16.98 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors on Monday launched as many as three new products for the Indian market, including a brand new entry-level pickup model called the Hi-Lander, priced at Rs 16.98 lakh. It has also launched BS-6 versions of its older pickup truck D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV at starting prices of Rs 19.98 lakh and Rs 33.37 lakh, respectively.

All three vehicles are powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel engine giving 163 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque.Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BSVI range embodies these characteristics.”

Features wise, the new Isuzu Hi-Lander sports a bolder look with a grey grille and bumper design. It has a High Ride suspension offering higher ground clearance, and a wider track with a longer wheel base. It also comes equipped with Parking Sensors and has 2 airbags.

The V-Cross Z Prestige and V-Cross Z Variants, meanwhile, come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels. The V-Cross variants also come with steering mounted audio controls and a 7” touch screen audio system with various input options. The seven seater MU-X is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with the new 6-speed sequential shift Automatic Transmission. The 4x4 variant sports a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ 4x4 select dial to enhance its off-roading capability.