STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Isuzu launches 3 new models in India, Hi-Lander at Rs 16.98 lakh

All three vehicles are powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel engine giving 163 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

Published: 11th May 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Hi-Lander.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors on Monday launched as many as three new products for the Indian market, including a brand new entry-level pickup model called the Hi-Lander, priced at Rs 16.98 lakh. It has also launched BS-6 versions of its older pickup truck D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV at starting prices of Rs 19.98 lakh and Rs 33.37 lakh, respectively.

All three vehicles are powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel engine giving 163 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque.Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BSVI range embodies these characteristics.”

Features wise, the new Isuzu Hi-Lander sports a bolder look with a grey grille and bumper design. It has a High Ride suspension offering higher ground clearance, and a wider track with a longer wheel base. It also comes equipped with Parking Sensors and has 2 airbags. 

The V-Cross Z Prestige and V-Cross Z Variants, meanwhile,  come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels. The V-Cross variants also come with steering mounted audio controls and a 7” touch screen audio system with various input options. The seven seater MU-X is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with the new 6-speed sequential shift Automatic Transmission. The 4x4 variant sports a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ 4x4 select dial to enhance its off-roading capability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isuzu Motors
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp