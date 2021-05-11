STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OYO to show vaccination status of partner hotels' staff on its app

The initiative, 'VaccinAid' is crucial to aid the recovery of the impacted tourism and travel industry, OYO said.

Published: 11th May 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it will show COVID-19 vaccination status of the staff of its partner hotels on its app as it believes that such initiative will be a key factor in building trust and confidence among consumers when they are ready to travel again.

The initiative, 'VaccinAid' is crucial to aid the recovery of the impacted tourism and travel industry, OYO said.

"Vaccination is the most important intervention against COVID-19. We are launching an industry-first feature, VaccinAid, to show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs," OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet.

OYO's guest surveys show that 87 per cent will prefer hotels with immunised staff when they plan to travel again.

"Vaccination visibility when self-reported timely and accurately will become a confidence builder for travel recovery," he added.

"VaccinAid is our small attempt to promote the larger cause of vaccination among our customers as well as our hotel partners & their staff," Agarwal said.

In a statement, OYO said with VaccinAid, as a part of the booking journey, users on its app will have visibility of hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This enables users to book hotels with immunized staff and thereby acts as an accelerator on both sides of the platform, it added.

"This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out," OYO Global COO & Chief Product Officer Abhinav Sinha said.

OYO Hotels & Homes currently has over 1,00,000 small hotels and homeowners across 800 cities in 80 countries on its platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown Vaccination
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp