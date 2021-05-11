PayTM Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the PayTM Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.

While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in the city, 100 oxygen concentrators will be distributed to different government-run hospitals in the state through the Corona Sewa Yagna' initiative being run by an NGO under the guidance of Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat.

PayTM Foundation is the CSR arm of financial service firm PayTM. "We have planned to activate the oxygen generation plant at the civil hospital by next month. I am glad that people donated generously for this cause and we were able to raise Rs 25 crore in a short time,

"While people donated Rs 12.5 crore, we added an equal amount from our side to achieve the target," said PayTM CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The governor thanked Sharma for his contribution.

Of those 100 concentrators, 25 will be given to the main civil hospital here, 15 to Gandhinagar civil and 20 each to civil hospitals of Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, Devvrat told reporters during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.