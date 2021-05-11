STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PayTM Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in the city, 100 oxygen concentrators will be distributed to government-run hospitals in the state through the Corona Sewa Yagna' initiative.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the PayTM Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.

While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in the city, 100 oxygen concentrators will be distributed to different government-run hospitals in the state through the Corona Sewa Yagna' initiative being run by an NGO under the guidance of Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat.

PayTM Foundation is the CSR arm of financial service firm PayTM. "We have planned to activate the oxygen generation plant at the civil hospital by next month. I am glad that people donated generously for this cause and we were able to raise Rs 25 crore in a short time,

"While people donated Rs 12.5 crore, we added an equal amount from our side to achieve the target," said PayTM CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The governor thanked Sharma for his contribution.

Of those 100 concentrators, 25 will be given to the main civil hospital here, 15 to Gandhinagar civil and 20 each to civil hospitals of Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, Devvrat told reporters during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus PayTM PayTM Foundation Oxygen concentrators Oxygen plant
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp