Risks to financial institutions mounting: Fitch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Risks to India’s financial institutions are mounting as the new devastating wave of Covid-19 infections continues to sap the economy’s near term recovery momentum, warned global rating agency Fitch Ratings on Monday. Even though the shock to the economy may not be as severe as last year, risks of prolonged lockdown-like restrictions and higher caseloads are set to add to the headwinds facing banks and non-bank lenders due to asset quality pressures.

“We expect the shock to economic activity from the latest wave of the pandemic in India to be less severe than in 2020, even though caseloads and fatalities are much higher... Nonetheless, indicators show activity dropped in April-May, which is likely to delay the country’s recovery,” Fitch said.

The agency, expressing concern about the effect of the second wave on financial institutions (FIs), noted that the recent spate of measures announced by the central bank would only delay the recognition of risky assets. “Measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 5 will provide some relief to FIs in the next 12-24 months, but largely at the expense of postponing the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems,” it said.

Significant among these measures was the re-introduction of the restructuring scheme for vulnerable borrowers including individuals and small businesses. The RBI has also classified funding by small finance banks and microfinance lenders, which would mitigate the risk of collection shortfalls as the virus has not spared the hinterlands this time, the report added.

Like most other analysts, Fitch also anticipates additional measures from the central bank to support the financial sector, such as credit guarantee schemes or the introduction of a blanket moratorium if indications of economic stress mount. “We believe risks to small businesses have risen, particularly as many would have balance sheets that have weakened since 2020,” it said.

Slow vaccination drive heightens vulnerability

Fitch said the slow pace of India’s vaccination drive, with just 9.4 per cent of the population receiving the first dose as of May 5, could render the country vulnerable to a third wave. In April, Fitch reaffirmed India’s sovereign credit rating as BBB- with a negative outlook.