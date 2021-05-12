STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dividend distribution policy made mandatory for top 1,000 listed companies

Other listed entities can disclose their dividend distribution policies on a voluntary basis on their websites and provide a web-link in their annual reports.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday announced major tweaks in the guidelines governing the dividend policy of listed companies. Post the tweaks, India’s top 1,000 listed companies will now have to mandatorily formulate a dividend distribution policy. The regulator has also put in place a framework that will govern the applicability, constitution, and role of the Risk Management Committee (RMC), while also easing norms for re-classification of a promoter as a public shareholder. 

The changes were announced via a notification dated May 5.  Earlier, the requirement for the formulation of a dividend distribution policy had been limited to the top 500 listed entities, but this has now been extended to the top 1,000 listed entities on the basis of market capitalisation. Other listed entities can disclose their dividend distribution policies on a voluntary basis on their websites and provide a web-link in their annual reports.

As for the changes in guidelines governing RMCs, these rules have also been extended from the top 500 to cover the top 1,000 listed companies. According to SEBI, the RMC needs to have a minimum of three members with a majority of them being members of the board of directors, including at least one independent director. The quorum for a meeting of the RMC needs to be either two members or one third of the members of the committee, whichever is higher, including at least one member of the board of directors in attendance.

“The meetings of the Risk Management Committee shall be conducted in such a manner that on a continuous basis not more than 180 days shall elapse between any two consecutive meetings,” the notification went on to add. The role of the RMC has also been specified, with functions including the formulation of a detailed risk management policy and monitoring its implementation; periodic review of such policies; and reviews of the appointment, removal, and terms of remuneration of the chief risk officer (if any).

Among other changes, the regulator has rationalised the existing framework for the reclassification of promoter/promoter group entities. This includes exemptions from existing requirements in cases of reclassification pursuant to an order of the regulator in line with existing exemptions already available under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. An exemption has also been provided from the requirement of seeking the approval of shareholders in cases where the promoter seeking reclassification holds a shareholding of less than 1 per cent, subject to the promoter not being in control, the regulator pointed out. 

Other exemptions have also been granted in a few procedural requirements related to reclassification such as obtaining approval from the board and shareholders in case of open offer under SEBI Takeover Regulations and a scheme of arrangement. This exemption would be subject to the outgoing promoter’s intent of reclassification being disclosed in the letter of offer or scheme of arrangement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI RMC
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp