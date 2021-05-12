Godrej Consumer sees Q4 net profit jump 59 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a massive 59.13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY21 as net sales witnessed substantial growth. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 365.84 crore compared to Rs 229.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company, whose board also appointed HUL’s former executive director Sudhir Sitapati as the managing director and CEO, recorded a 26.87 per cent increase in its net sales during January-March 2021 at Rs 2,705.69 crore, up from Rs 2,132.69 crore last year.

GCPL Chairperson and Managing Director Nisaba Godrej said, “We delivered a third consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Consolidated sales grew 27 per cent and Ebitda grew by 21 per cent.” The company’s total expenses also grew almost as much as its net sales did, rising 26 per cent to Rs 2,259.12 crore.

“From a category perspective, we saw continued strong growth momentum in the household insecticides and hygiene categories. Hygiene grew 38 per cent, household insecticides 28 per cent, and value for money products by 27 per cent,” she added.

Siemens net profit rises over 90% in March qtr

Siemens on Tuesday posted an over 90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 334.4 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 3,540 crore in the March quarter from Rs 2,722.1 crore in the same period a year ago.