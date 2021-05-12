STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold, silver decline on weak global trends

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,832 per ounce, while silver remained flat at USD 27.38 per ounce.

Published: 12th May 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold Jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday weakened by Rs 229 to Rs 47,074 per 10 gram following decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed the previous trade at Rs 47,303 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs 717 to Rs 70,807 per kilogram from Rs 71,524 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,832 per ounce, while silver remained flat at USD 27.38 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and rise in bond yields,"according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices eased from near three week highs, as a rise in US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited US CPI data due later in the day."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp