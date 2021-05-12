STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks over 400 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,750

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 336 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 403.16 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 48,758.65 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 112.80 points or 0.76 per cent to 14,737.95.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, HUL, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T, SBI and ONGC were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex ended 340.60 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 49,161.81, and Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 14,850.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 336 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, global markets are now caught between two opposing forces - economic recovery and inflation fears.

While the former is positive the latter is negative. Going forward, the market trend will depend on which of the two triumphs over the other. The year-on-year inflation in the US is expected to come around 3.6 per cent, pushed high mainly by the base effect and therefore may not sustain.

But if the month-on-month inflation data shows a surge, the dovish Fed will be forced to take it seriously.

The fact that the market is a bit apprehensive of rising inflation is reflected in the US 10-year yield rising above 1.6 per cent, he said.

"So, this space has to be watched. Meanwhile in India Q4 results continue to be good with better than expected performance from mid-small-caps. Market action is likely to be stock specific based on results," he noted.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on domestic inflation and industrial production data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

On Wall Street, indices ended in the red in overnight sessions. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent lower at USD 68.30 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp