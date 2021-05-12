Toyota extends warranty, free service periods amid pandemic

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said it has extended vehicle warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed by the government due to COVID-19 crisis.

The company has also extended pre-paid service packages, among others, for the benefit of the customers under its 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' initiative. "We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought." Our 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' is a step further to build confidence and show our commitment to our valued customers by ensuring seamless communication and hassle-free processes to ensure customer convenience and utmost safety," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The dealerships will continue their efforts to support customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen the company is extending its support to even take care of vehicle sanitisation used by frontline warriors, he added.