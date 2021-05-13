STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commerce Ministry seeks anti-dumping duty on certain rubber imported from four countries

The recommended duty is the difference between the landed value of the product and USD 2,086 per tonne.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Import Export

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Commerce Ministry recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on a certain type of rubber imported from China, European Union, Japan, and Russia, in order to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap inbound shipments.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that ''Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber'' from these regions has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

"The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties on import of subject goods originating in or exported from subject countries," DGTR has said in a notification.

The recommended duty is the difference between the landed value of the product and USD 2,086 per tonne.

Apcotex Industries Ltd had filed an application before the directorate for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

It had alleged that dumping of the product from these countries are impacting the domestic industry.

The product is used in the manufacture of various rubber articles where resistance to oil, abrasion and heat applications are involved, such as oil seals, hoses, automotive products, gaskets, rice dehusking rolls, printers, and fabrics.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commerce Ministry anti dumping duty
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp