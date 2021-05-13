STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

 FPIs' investment in domestic equity surges 7 per cent to USD 552 billion in March quarter

As of March 2020 quarter, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities was USD 281 billion.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

FPI-reuters

Representational image. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The value of foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) holdings in domestic equities reached USD 552 billion in three months to March 2021, a surge of 7 per cent from the preceding quarter, according to a Morningstar report.

This was largely on the back of robust net inflows from FPIs, coupled with a strong performance of the Indian equity markets.

"As of the quarter ended March 2021, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities stood at USD 552 billion, which was considerably higher than the USD 518 billion recorded in the previous quarter," the report noted.

As of March 2020 quarter, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities was USD 281 billion.

However, overseas investors' contribution to domestic equity market capitalisation dropped marginally during the period under review to 19.9 per cent from 20.1 per cent in December quarter.

Offshore mutual funds form an important component of total foreign portfolio investment, apart from other large FPIs, such as offshore insurance companies, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds.

During January-March 2021, FPIs invested a robust USD 7.64 billion in Indian equities. In relative terms, it was much lower than the net inflows of USD 19.21 billion recorded in the previous quarter, but in absolute terms it is a significant amount, nonetheless, the report pointed out.

Accoring to the report, positive domestic and global factors ensured that the interest of foreign investors in the Indian equity markets remains intact.

Further, the announcement of the government's pro-growth budget was lauded by investors. In addition, there was a gush of liquidity in the global financial markets after the US announced a USD 1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

This ensured regular flows of assets into emerging markets like India. Also, a rejig in some of the global indexes resulted in flows of assets into Indian equities, the report noted.

However, overseas investors turned net sellers in the month of April and offloaded net assets worth USD 1.6 billion in the wake of second intense wave of COVID-19.

"Expectedly, this fanned concerns over the risks to economic recovery caused by the lockdown being imposed in several states to contain the spread of virus," the report said.

While this dashed hope of an early economic recovery, it also spooked foreign investors, leading them to adopt a wait-and-watch stance regarding investing in Indian equities, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FPI Foreign portfolio investors
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp