STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ITC extends loan facility to employees to support COVID-19 treatment of certain family members

While the company is providing full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC said it has also extended medical insurance coverage to supply chain partners.

Published: 13th May 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Diversified business entity ITC Ltd on Thursday said it is extending loan facility to employees to support medical treatment, owing to COVID-19 infection of certain family members, who are not covered under the company's medical policy.

While the company is providing full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC said it has also extended medical insurance coverage to supply chain partners.

The company has also put in place "a suite of interventions" to help employees during this health crisis, which includes medical care for employees and their families through dedicated COVID-19 care centres, helplines managed by the company's HR personnel for emergency support.

"To support employees during these difficult times, apart from the full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC has also extended a loan facility to employees to support medical treatment of certain family members, owing to COVID-19 infection, who are otherwise not covered under the company's medical policy," ITC Head Corporate Human Resources Amitav Mukherji said in a statement.

Medical insurance coverage has been extended to supply chain partners, he added. Mukherji said ITC has also introduced a suite of interventions to help employees during this crisis, which includes medical care for employees and their families through dedicated COVID-19 care centres.

Besides, helplines managed by the company's HR personnel for emergency support, such as testing, provision of oxygen concentrators and hospitalisation, have also been set up, he added.

The company has also extended paid leave for those infected or quarantined as a result of being primary contacts.

It also instituted an employee wellbeing programme consisting of counselling services from expert agencies, medical advice and guidance from the company's medical officers, nutrition and other mental health interventions.

"In every way possible, the intent is to bring to bear the institutional support of the Company and the fellowship of colleagues to help employees and families overcome the challenges of the pandemic," Mukherji said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp