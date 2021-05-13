Lego Group, The Lego Foundation donate USD 1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toy maker Lego Group and the Lego Foundation will donate USD 1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India, as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Lego Group and the Lego Foundation will donate USD 1 million to NGO Save the Children India to support families and children most at risk in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The donation will be used to deliver learning to around 20,000 children aged 3-14, whose education has been disrupted by the most recent outbreak, ensure food security for families and provide COVID-19 care kits designed to reduce infection rates, the company said.

Steen Lauge Kokkenborg, General Manager, LEGO Group India, said the latest outbreak is having a devastating impact on caregiving and schooling for the country's most vulnerable children.

"We hope this contribution will provide some security to children and families as well as allow children to continue to learn through play and build vital skills despite schools being closed," he said.

In addition to the contribution to Save the Children India, the LEGO Group said it is also supporting the state government's relief efforts in Maharashtra where the LEGO Group's Mumbai office is located.

This latest donation builds on an earlier contribution made by the LEGO Group in May 2020, when it partnered with NITI Aayog and Save the Children to introduce initiatives that promote home-based learning, while strengthening community efforts in response to the severe healthcare situation.