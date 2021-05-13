Premium scooter-maker Piaggio rolls out Aprilia SXR 125 at Rs 1.14 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Premium scooter-maker Piaggio on Wednesday launched 125-cc Aprilia SXR 125 at Rs 1,14,994. The SXR is around Rs 11,000 cheaper than Aprilia SXR 160, but Rs 30,000 more expensive than its nearest competitor the Suzuki Burgman Street. The new Aprilia can be booked for an initial amount

of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and also through the company’s website.

Design wise, the Aprilia SXR 125 resembles the sporty look of its elder sibling. The scooter is fitted with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology that produces peak power of 9.52 PS at 7600 RPM.

The new product is available in very colours- Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours. It comes with a Combi Braking System (CBS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots calliper. Other features include a digital cluster display, bluetooth mobile connectivity, 12V, 5.0 Ah MF battery and a fuel capacity of 7L.

“The Aprilia SXR 125 is the most appealing engine category... offering an interesting combination of riding and fuel utilisation,” said Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India.