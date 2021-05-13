STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Premium scooter-maker Piaggio rolls out Aprilia SXR 125 at Rs 1.14 lakh

The new Aprilia can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and also through the company’s website. 

Published: 13th May 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Premium scooter-maker Piaggio on Wednesday launched 125-cc Aprilia SXR 125 at Rs 1,14,994. The SXR is around Rs 11,000 cheaper than Aprilia SXR 160, but Rs 30,000 more expensive than its nearest competitor the Suzuki Burgman Street. The new Aprilia can be booked for an initial amount 
of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and also through the company’s website. 

Design wise, the Aprilia SXR 125 resembles the sporty look of its elder sibling. The scooter is fitted with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology that produces peak power of 9.52 PS at 7600 RPM.

The new product is available in very colours- Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours. It comes with a Combi Braking System (CBS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots calliper. Other features include a digital cluster display, bluetooth mobile connectivity, 12V, 5.0 Ah MF battery and a fuel capacity of 7L.

 “The Aprilia SXR 125 is the most appealing engine category... offering an interesting combination of riding and fuel utilisation,” said Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piaggio Aprilia SXR 125
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp