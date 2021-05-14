STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covaxin dispatched to various states like Gujarat, Assam: Bharat Biotech

Earlier in a late night tweet on Thursday, she tweeted informing supply of the much in demand vaccine to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Published: 14th May 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has dispatched COVID vaccine Covaxin to various states like Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine major, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply-related issues, said it has also dispatched Covaxin lots to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Covaxin goes to Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Bhuvneshwar. thank all our employees @ BHarat bio who worked thru the holy month of Ramzan," Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Earlier in a late night tweet on Thursday, she tweeted informing supply of the much in demand vaccine to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Covaxin sent to Kerala & Uttarakhand. Thanq for the concern, many offered to help. Our work is highly stringent, realtime & technical,no work from home! All Our employees will be taken care of, won't deter us from our mission! Let's be thankful,helpful & hopeful always," she tweeted.

Ella however did not provide details on the quantum of supplies. On May 12, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide 'additional' Covaxin doses to the national capital.

Responding to the criticism, Ella in a tweet said that It was quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about the company's intentions regarding supply of Covaxin. She said that the company had already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID 19 Vaccine Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp