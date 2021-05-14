Covaxin dispatched to various states like Gujarat, Assam: Bharat Biotech

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has dispatched COVID vaccine Covaxin to various states like Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine major, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply-related issues, said it has also dispatched Covaxin lots to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Covaxin goes to Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Bhuvneshwar. thank all our employees @ BHarat bio who worked thru the holy month of Ramzan," Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Earlier in a late night tweet on Thursday, she tweeted informing supply of the much in demand vaccine to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Covaxin sent to Kerala & Uttarakhand. Thanq for the concern, many offered to help. Our work is highly stringent, realtime & technical,no work from home! All Our employees will be taken care of, won't deter us from our mission! Let's be thankful,helpful & hopeful always," she tweeted.

Ella however did not provide details on the quantum of supplies. On May 12, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide 'additional' Covaxin doses to the national capital.

Responding to the criticism, Ella in a tweet said that It was quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about the company's intentions regarding supply of Covaxin. She said that the company had already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.