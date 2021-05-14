STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Finance ministry asks states to vaccinate staff of banks, insurance companies on priority basis

Welcoming the move, All India Bank Employees Association general secretary C H Vekatachlam said priority Vaccination is very important.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Friday asked state governments to accord priority to employees of banks and insurance companies for COVID-19 vaccination, saying they are exposed to high risks during these difficult times.

Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda, in a letter addressed to chief secretaries of states and union territories, said states should consider a special dispensation for vaccination of staff of banks, insurance companies, business correspondents, payment systems and other financial services providers on priority.

Tagging the letter, Panda in a tweet said, "Kudos to our Bankers, Insurers, Payment Service Providers, Bank Mitras for ensuring uninterrupted delivery of banking and financial services to people in need during these challenging times." He also mentioned that many of these employees have succumbed to COVID-19.

"All state/UT governments are requested to instruct local authorities to provide them necessary help and support in ensuring delivery of banking and financial services. Vaccinating them on priority will mitigate their high exposure to risk in delivery of public service," he said.

Raising the issues of some instances of manhandling by state law enforcement authorities during local lockdowns, the letter also asked state administration to ensure easy movement of officials for discharge of duty.

"Likewise, offices of banks and branches have occasionally been ordered to shut down by state law enforcement authorities even during permitted banking hours, accompanied by threats. While bank employees are already braving risks to their health and need to be assured about their safety, these incidents end up demoralising them and disruption in services," it said.

This becomes impediment to account holders access to funds in their hours of needs, disbursement of DBT payments, extension of credit to mitigate disruption to business, etc which should otherwise be uninterrupted and seamless, it said.

Panda also asked the chief secretaries to instruct district administration and local authorities to cooperate with bank and financial services employees, provide adequate security to them and not impede their functioning or movement.

Welcoming the move, All India Bank Employees Association general secretary C H Vekatachlam said priority Vaccination is very important.

Vekatachlam demanded that the Department of Financial Services can also give some minimum uniform guidelines on working of banks.

It is to be noted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Management of COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, in its 229th report, appreciated the efforts and pain taken by the banking sector for providing uninterrupted service during the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown.

The Committee placed on record the good work done by them and has also recognised them as Covid warriors.

Last month, the Department of Financial Services requested the health and home ministries for issuing instructions for enabling COVID-19 vaccination of employees of banks and those involved in the banking activities.

Out of total strength of 13.5 lakh employees in the banking sector, about 600 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded last year, as per the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COIVD 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp