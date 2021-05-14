STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TRAI seeks view on 28-day prepaid plans

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) feels that certain plans, mainly the 28-day tariff plans, offered by telecom service providers (TSPs) are not to the satisfaction of consumers.

Published: 14th May 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) feels that certain plans, mainly the 28-day tariff plans, offered by telecom service providers (TSPs) are not to the satisfaction of consumers. As such, the telecom regulator has floated a discussion paper seeking views on whether to intervene in determining the validity period of telecom tariff offers or keep it under the forbearance regime. 

Trai said it has received numerous complaints including ones where consumers said they were being made to do 13 recharges in a year for monthly plans, thus making them feel cheated. “The TRAI has been receiving a lot of references from consumers regarding  the offering of tariff by telecom service providers (TSPs) for 28 days instead of a  monthly offering.

The consumers have stated in their complaints that not only the same causes confusion but also they feel cheated. It also results in hardships for them as they need to make 13 recharges of the monthly prepaid tariff offering considering  the validity period offered as 28 days instead of a month,” the regulator said. It has fixed June 11 and June 25 as timelines for written comments.

The regulator has sought views on whether the specified validity span “should be 30 days or a month, with the requirement of tariff to be renewed only on the same date of each month. It has also invited views on whether separate tariff offers ought to be mandated for 29/30/31 days in addition to the present practice of offering them for 28 days. Trai, however, acknowledged that operators have been transparently disclosing the validity period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRAI
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp