Vedanta Limited posts Rs 6,432 crore profit

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,432 crore in the March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 12,521 crore in the corresponding period last year on the back of increased sales and higher commodity prices.

Net sales rose 24 per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 27,874 crore in the period under review, the highest since the quarter ended March 2018. The growth was led by higher volume at aluminium business, zinc India, iron ore business, higher power sales at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd and improved commodity prices.

“Our businesses have shown resilience in an uncertain market environment as we continue with our winning streak, reporting the highest ever quarterly EBITDA,” said Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 17 per cent to Rs 9,037 crore.