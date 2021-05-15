Exports treble to $30.6 billion, trade deficit widens in April

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s exports saw a steep increase of 195.72 per cent to $30.63 billion in April compared to the previous year driven by sharp growth in outbound shipments across sectors including gems and jewellery, engineering goods and petroleum products.

Exports had plunged in April 2020 due to a halt in manufacturing activities during the Covid-led nationwide lockdown. According to quick estimates released by the Commerce Ministry, exports stood at $10.36 billion in the same month last year, plunging by a record 60.28 per cent and. In the financial year 2020-21, exports had posted a fall of 7.26 per cent to $290.63 billion.

Meanwhile, imports also rose steadily to $45.72 billion last month as against $17.12 billion in April 2020 with the sharpest increase in petroleum products, gold, precious & semi-precious stones, edible oil and electronic goods. Trade deficit more than doubled to $15.10 billion in April 2021 from $6.76 billion in April 2020.

Admitting that April 2020 was an anomalous month, the Commerce Secretary pointed out that the export performance in April 2021 was also 17.62 per cent higher than exports in April 2019 and was in fact also more than the average of the past three years.

“By any methodology you adjust the base effect, you will find that the performance in April 2021 is significantly positive,” Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said, adding recovery is happening in a manner that in certain sectors like rice and pharmaceuticals “export is far more diversified”.

Data showed that non-oil and non-gold imports were $28.61 billion in April 2021, recording a positive growth of 129.68 per cent, as compared to $12.46 billion last year. When compared to April 2019, non-oil and non-gold imports recorded a positive growth of 6.56 per cent in April 2021.

Positive trend