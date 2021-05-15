STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Geojit Financial Services reports 95% rise in net profit in Q4

The profit before tax of the company went up by 92 per cent to Rs 47.73 crore in the Q4 of FY21 in comparison Rs 24.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Published: 15th May 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Geojit Financial Services MD CJ George

Geojit Financial Services MD CJ George (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-headquartered Geojit Financial Services Ltd has clocked a 95 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 36.76 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021 as against Rs 18.83 crore in the corresponding period of the same quarter previous financial year.

The profit before tax of the company went up by 92 per cent to Rs 47.73 crore in the Q4 of FY21 in comparison Rs 24.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The consolidated revenue of the company in the Q4 of FY21 has gone up by 48 per cent to Rs 122.56 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 as against Rs 82.68 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the whole of FY21, the net profit of Geojit Financial Services has shot up by 163 per cent to Rs 123.45 crore in comparison to Rs 46.93 crore in FY20. The company’s consolidated revenues went by 39 per cent to Rs 426.81 crore in FY21 from Rs 306.37 crore in FY20. The profit before tax of the company zoomed by 137 per cent to Rs 165.18 crore in FY21 as against Rs 69.62 crore in FY20.

The company approved its audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March, 2021, following the meeting of its Board of Directors on Saturday.


Geojit’s Executive Director, Satish Menon said, “The previous year was a challenge in terms of the pandemic but the markets were resilient. Therefore, we were able to capitalize on the positive trend to increase our client base as well as enhance our online offerings. To further diversify our client offerings and consolidate our presence, the Board approved the proposal to form an entity in GIFT City to acquire an AMC license as an AIF Manager under IFSCA, subject to all applicable Regulations and Approvals.”

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- (200 per cent) per equity share of Rs 1/- each for the financial year 2020-21. The Board had declared an interim dividend of Rs1.5 per share in Nov 2020, which together makes a total dividend of Rs 3.50 (350 per cent) per equity share of Rs1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

As on 31 March 2021, the company’s assets under custody and management stood at Rs. 51,000 crore. During FY 20-21, the company added 66,000 clients.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geojit Geojit Financial Services
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp