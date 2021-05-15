STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Inc puts employee well-being first, steps up support

Bajaj Auto said it will continue to pay salary for two years to the family of the employee who dies due Covid-19 as well as fund the education of the children of the deceased.

Published: 15th May 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the second Covid-19 wave continues to kill thousands and infect lakhs of people across the country, a handful of companies have gone the extra mile to support stricken employees and their family during this distressing phase.

Bajaj Auto said it will continue to pay salary for two years to the family of the employee who dies due Covid-19 as well as fund the education of the children of the deceased. The medical insurance that the company provides will also get extended by five years for the dependents, the Pune-based auto major said. These benefits are over and above other life insurance benefits it offers.

“Payment of monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to 12th standard and Rs 5 lakh per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy”. This support is applicable to all permanent employees retrospectively from April 1, 2020, Bajaj Auto clarified.

Earlier in May, Mumbai-based realty major Lodha Group and Borosil and Borosil Renewables rolled out a similar programme for its employees. The Mumbai-based glassware company said that the family of its employee who loses life due to Covid-19 will continue to receive the salary for the next two years, while Lodha promised to pay 12 months salary to the family of any of its associates who dies of Covid-19 while in the service of the firm.

FMCG major ITC said it will bear the medical expenses of employees who have been infected by the virus. The conglomerate has also extended a loan facility to employees to support medical treatment of certain family members owing to Covid-19 infection, who are otherwise not covered under the company’s medical policy. Several corporates have also set up medical facilities for employees and commenced in-house vaccination drives.

