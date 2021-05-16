STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-commerce firms flouting lockdown rules, alleges CAIT

Thanks to the manufacturing units still running almost with half of their capacity and interstate movement of goods allowed, the stocks have not exhausted yet.

Published: 16th May 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal

CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India’s various state-level trade bodies and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have accused e-commerce giants of flouting rules on the sales of non-essential products during the lockdown. Unlike last year, when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had directed e-tailers to stop selling non-essential commodities, this year, the respective state administrations are required to decide on the same.

CAIT General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal told this publication that over the past 45 days, due to the lockdown imposed in major parts of the country, traders face estimated losses to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore. He added that not being allowed to resume operations post the allotted timings, and selling only essential commodities has significantly impacted business.

“There are no supply chain constraints yet. Thanks to the manufacturing units still running almost with half of their capacity and interstate movement of goods allowed, the stocks have not exhausted yet. However, with the continued lockdown, we may face issues from next week onwards,” he added. On the other hand, the trader body has petitioned the commerce ministry to take strict action against e-commerce firms for violating “break the chain” orders.

“Our traders in various states have purchased non-essential products from these platforms during the lockdown period, clearly indicating a violation of the guidelines by the etailers. Except Madhya Pradesh, the sale or delivery of non-essential products has been prohibited all over the country. However, e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart have not complied with the directions,” Khandelwal went on to claim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAIT E commerce
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp