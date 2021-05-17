STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's announce COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V

The vaccinations would follow the SOPs as recommended by the government including registration on CoWIN.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said they are collaborating to initiate a COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V.

The first phase of the programme will kick off with vaccinations in Hyderabad on Monday and in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (May 18) at Apollo facilities.

The vaccinations would follow the SOPs as recommended by the government including registration on CoWIN.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Medicare arm inks pact with Dr Reddy's to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine

"This pilot phase will allow Dr. Reddy's and Apollo to test the arrangements and cold chain logistics and prepare for the launch.

We are confident that with the Sputnik V vaccine, we will be able to make a significant contribution to ease availability and access to COVID vaccines to the community at large," Apollo Hospitals President  Hospitals Division K Hari Prasad said in a statement.

With the opening up of the vaccination programme for the private sector, the healthcare major has intensified efforts to accelerate the rate of vaccination through opening vaccination centres across its hospital network, he added.

"We are also in discussions with corporates to undertake vaccination on their premises.

We are currently administering COVID vaccine at 60 locations across the country including Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Spectra hospitals and Apollo Clinics," Prasad said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO  Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) MV Ramana noted that the two entities were working to scale up the pilot and take the vaccine to other cities with an aim to inoculate as many Indians as possible.

The Sputnik V vaccines for the pilot programme would be supplied by Dr Reddy's from the first batch of 1.

5 lakh doses imported so far.

After Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the pilot programme will be extended to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

In August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as Sputnik V.

Following that, in September, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Hospitals Dr Reedys Laboratories Covid-19 vaccination programme Sputnik V vaccine fighting Covid
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp