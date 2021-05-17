STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India extends warranty, free service till July 31

Published: 17th May 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Honda's new CB 350 RS.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and free service period till July 31, across all its dealerships in the country in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension is applicable to those customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1 and May 31, 2021, HMSI said in a statement.

Reassuring customers facing restricted movement in several states, the company said it will support them to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before July 31, 2021, as lockdown eases.

As part of initiatives to support relief measures in the pandemic, Honda India Foundation (HIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group firm in India, has pledged Rs 6.5 crore for five states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, UP and Gujarat.

It includes setting-up of a 100-bed facility at Manesar, in Haryana and another facility at Tapukara in Rajasthan with a bed capacity of up to 100.

The company is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar, Alwar (Rajasthan), Kolar (Karnataka) and Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), the statement said.

Besides, HIF has also been distributing PPE, masks and sanitisers to front-line warriors apart from providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, it added.

