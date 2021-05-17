STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M&M appoints Toru Saito as President & CEO of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd

In his new role, Saito who has more than 33 years of experience with Nissan Motors and Audi Japan, will also be a representative Director on the board of MAM, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown utility vehicles and farm equipment major Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced the appointment of Toru Saito as the President & CEO of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd, Japan (MAM).

In his new role, Saito who has more than 33 years of experience with Nissan Motors and Audi Japan, will also be a representative Director on the board of MAM, the company said in a statement.

For the past six years, he was associated with Audi and his most recent role, prior to joining Mahindra has been that of the President, Audi Japan Sales KK.

In his previous stint with Nissan, Saito held various leadership positions in Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and Russia, including that of the Global Business Head for their Infiniti business.

"Our endeavour is to bring on board top global talent to support our ambitious growth plans. We have implemented several initiatives at MAM, which is at an exciting inflection point," said M&M Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MAM, Rajesh Jejurikar.

Stating that Saito brings with him global cross-functional experience, Jejurikar added, "I am sure under his leadership MAM will continue its transformative journey and meet the commitments of a profitable growth."

M&M said MAM is a strategic investment in Japan.

It plays a key role in establishing Mahindra as a global player in the area of tractor and farm implements.

 

