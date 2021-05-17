STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nifty likely to range between 14,200-15,000 this week

The Indian stock markets had snapped their two-week rally last week due to rising fears of higher US inflation due to a surge in commodity prices and a sell-off in the metal index.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

NIFTY

US inflation rates and bond yields are expected to continue impacting domestic markets. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Benchmark indices are expected to remain range bound this week in the absence of any major trigger. According to experts, the NSE Nifty is likely to fluctuate between the 14,200 and 15,000 levels, which has been the case for nearly three weeks now as investors are balancing the adverse impact of second Covid-19 wave and weak global cues (mainly rising US inflation) with hopes of a strong economic recovery and stock specific trading.

“The benchmark index is lacking a directional move after a prolonged rally and is now contained within a consolidation range of 14,400 to 15,000. Nifty Bank and other indices are also forming similar patterns. We maintain a bearish bias on the markets in the short term at least till the immediate resistance levels aren’t broken,” said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. Gaurav Garg, Head of Research CapitalVia Global Research told this publication that the market can be on the positive side if the index stays above the 14,500 level, but if it drops below this level, it would pull the index even lower.

“Although India is reporting close to 0.35 million fresh cases every day. One thing that is worrying is the shortage of vaccines and other facilities...Overall, the market may trade in the range of 14200-15000 for the coming week,” he added.

The Indian stock markets had snapped their two-week rally last week due to rising fears of higher US inflation due to a surge in commodity prices and a sell-off in the metal index. The BSE Sensex corrected 473.92 points during the week to close at 48,732.55, while the Nifty fell 145.35 points to 14,677.80. US inflation rates and bond yields are expected to continue impacting domestic markets.

