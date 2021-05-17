STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 848 points, private banks gain

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank jumped by 7.5 per cent to Rs 958 per share. ICICI Bank was up by 4.4 per cent, HDFC Bank by 3.7 per cent and Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark gauges closed 1.7 per cent higher on Monday with banking and financial stocks witnessing substantial gains after a steady decline in fresh Covid-19 cases.

Investors said the impact of second wave lockdowns on economic activity could be limited as compared to last year.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 848 points or 1.74 per cent higher at 49,581 while the Nifty 50 surged by 245 points or 1.67 per cent to 14,923.

Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty priavte bank and PSU bank gaining by 3.8 per cent, financial service by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.3 per cent and auto by 1.9 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank jumped by 7.5 per cent to Rs 958 per share. ICICI Bank was up by 4.4 per cent, HDFC Bank by 3.7 per cent and Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent.

Public sector State Bank of India moved up by 6.6 per cent to close the day at Rs 384.45 per share. Among the other winners were agro-chemicals maker UPL, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and home loan lender HDFC.

However, those which lost were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, HDFC Life and Maruti Suzuki.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan showing a rise of 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.92 per cent and touched its lowest since early January last week. South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.6 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.59 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
closing Sensex BSE Nifty banking stocks
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp