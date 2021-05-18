STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Beverages industry urges Meghalaya to put on hold proposal to set up sole wholesaler 

Alternatively, if it is being introduced for a benefit to the consumers, then this cost should be passed on to the consumers," the CIABC argued in its letter to the Meghalaya Government.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An alcohol beverages industry body has urged the Meghalaya government to put on hold the creation of Central Bonded Warehouse (CBW) as sole wholesaler for all alcoholic beverages products in the state until its commercial rationale and legality is validated.

In its letter to Sarika Aggarwal Synrem, Commissioner & Secretary, Excise Registration Taxation Stamps (ERTS) Department, a copy of which has also been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged to "put implementation of the CBW on hold until the time its commercial rationale and legality is validated", a statement said.

Stating that the Meghalaya government has neither consulted stakeholders including the CIABC before introducing the CBW nor it has given reasons that warrant the introduction of this CBW in the supply chain, CIABC Secretary General Vinod Giri said, "CBW is an additional layer added in the distribution chain which will add to the cost of operation in the state.

"Current market structure is working fine without glitches and it is very unclear what purpose will CBW serve."

"It is commonly held principle that an additional cost must deliver additional benefit and the additional cost must be borne by the party which gets additional benefits. Therefore, if the CBW is being created by the Government for its own benefit, then its margin should come out of government revenues.

Alternatively, if it is being introduced for a benefit to the consumers, then this cost should be passed on to the consumers," the CIABC argued in its letter to the Meghalaya Government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bonded Warehouse beverages alcoholic beverages Conrad K Sangma
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp